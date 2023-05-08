Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Get Inspired By Nature
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

As we are now deep into spring, nature is blooming right at our front door.

And it has so much to offer! Creativity, inspiration and abundance are there if you look for them.

This week, we will look for beauty wherever we go, using nature as our guide. Invite space and energy to focus on the blessings you have. If all else fails, all you have to do is go outside. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

