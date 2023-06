About the Episode

Self-development is part of being human.

We are all trying to feel better, grow in different areas of our lives, and continue to evolve.

But sometimes we get really wrapped up in the destination and we forget how important the journey is. Throughout this week, we will settle into practices that bring us back to the here and now and remind us to enjoy the ride.

Tune in to set your intention and make space for mindfulness every single day.