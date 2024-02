About the Episode

Mess affects more than just your physical space.

If your life around you is unorganized, you’ll feel scattered, stressed, and tired.

For this week’s intention, we are going clean something up. For you, that may be in your home, your job, your relationships, or even your car. This episode will help you scan through your life, find what feels most urgent, and work to clear it out so you can find peace of mind.

Tune in to begin.