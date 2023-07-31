Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Cut Myself Some Slack
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 31st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

Here is a lesson that will change your life: you don’t need to do everything all the time.

For today’s intention, you will put this lesson into practice. Wherever you are putting pressure on yourself, this week you will offer yourself some grace. You’re doing the best you can.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

