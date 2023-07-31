This Week, I Will Cut Myself Some Slack
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 31st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For today’s intention, you will put this lesson into practice. Wherever you are putting pressure on yourself, this week you will offer yourself some grace. You’re doing the best you can.
Tune in to begin.