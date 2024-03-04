This Week, I Will Create Sacred Space
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 4th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Having a consistent space to return to again and again can make all the difference.
For this week’s intention, you are going to turn part of your home into a space filled with sacred energy. Rachel will share why it’s important and exactly how to do it. Tune in to begin.