This Week, I Will Create Sacred Space
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 4th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

The moments you spend taking care of your body, mind, heart and soul are incredibly important.

Having a consistent space to return to again and again can make all the difference.

For this week’s intention, you are going to turn part of your home into a space filled with sacred energy. Rachel will share why it’s important and exactly how to do it. Tune in to begin.

