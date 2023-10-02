Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Cherish My Friendships

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 2nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Great friendships are a key part of life.

But so many of us have been raised with a really narrow view of what friendship can be.

This week, we are going to spend some time digging into old beliefs that may be holding us back in our relationships. Tune in to nourish your friendships and find out what being a true friend really means.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

