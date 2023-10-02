This Week, I Will Cherish My Friendships
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 2nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But so many of us have been raised with a really narrow view of what friendship can be.
This week, we are going to spend some time digging into old beliefs that may be holding us back in our relationships. Tune in to nourish your friendships and find out what being a true friend really means.