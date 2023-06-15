Yoga Girl

This One Precious Life
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 15th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

At the root of everything, our gratitude practice stems from one very foundational place: the chance to be alive.

In today’s episode, you will hold and honor the gratitude you feel for this miraculous life you get to live.

Underneath all the pain and stress, there is something so beautiful about each new day in front of you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.