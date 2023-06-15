This One Precious Life
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will hold and honor the gratitude you feel for this miraculous life you get to live.
Underneath all the pain and stress, there is something so beautiful about each new day in front of you. Tune in to begin.