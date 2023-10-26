Yoga Girl

The Warning Signs of Depletion and Burnout
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 26th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

We are discussing nourishment this week.

But for our deepening practice, we are going to the opposite end of the spectrum. What happens to you when you are headed toward depletion or burnout?

How does that manifest? What warning signs does your body give you? And most importantly, what resource helps bring you back into balance?

Rachel shares examples from her own life, then it’s your turn to tune in and discover the patterns in yours.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

