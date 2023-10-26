About the Episode

We are discussing nourishment this week.

But for our deepening practice, we are going to the opposite end of the spectrum. What happens to you when you are headed toward depletion or burnout?

How does that manifest? What warning signs does your body give you? And most importantly, what resource helps bring you back into balance?

Rachel shares examples from her own life, then it’s your turn to tune in and discover the patterns in yours.