Yoga Girl

The Small Steps of the Manifestation Process
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 31st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We’ve been working on our New Year’s intentions for a month now. Have you noticed any small, subtle shifts in your life?

Finding gratitude for the positive changes that come about when you’re working on your goals is a very important part of the manifestation process.

Tune in to take some time to appreciate any progress that has come your way.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.