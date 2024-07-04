Yoga Girl

The Real Reason You Haven’t Let Go
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 4th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

There is a reason why you haven’t been able to let go of whatever is weighing you down.

What is that reason?

In today’s episode, Rachel poses a question that will open your eyes and allow you to be honest with yourself. Sometimes, the unknown is really scary - and staying stuck in the same place is at least familiar and comfortable. Tune in to break out of your old habits.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

