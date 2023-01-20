The Not So Enjoyable Side of Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 20th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Think budgeting, cleaning your house, or having a hard conversation with a friend.
All are forms of self-care and all can make you feel lighter. But they aren’t that much fun. Today we are going to do it anyways. Tune in to begin.