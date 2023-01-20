Yoga Girl

The Not So Enjoyable Side of Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 20th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, you are going to drop into a self-care practice that is great to do… but isn’t the most enjoyable.

Think budgeting, cleaning your house, or having a hard conversation with a friend.

All are forms of self-care and all can make you feel lighter. But they aren’t that much fun. Today we are going to do it anyways. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

