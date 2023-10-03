The Most Important Quality I Look For in a Friend Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 3rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Friendship
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 3rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Friendship
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But there are some qualities that they all have in common.
In this episode, you are going to reflect on the most important quality that you look for in other people when it comes to choosing your friends. This will help you determine your core values. Tune in to begin.