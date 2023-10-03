Yoga Girl

The Most Important Quality I Look For in a Friend Is…

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 3rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Friendship

About the Episode

If you consider all of your closest friends, a lot of them are probably very different.

But there are some qualities that they all have in common.

In this episode, you are going to reflect on the most important quality that you look for in other people when it comes to choosing your friends. This will help you determine your core values. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

