The Most Challenging Part of the Winter Season Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Whether you’re a winter lover or not, there are probably some parts of this season that you find really challenging.

Today’s episode will help you not only hold that struggle, but it will guide you on the journey toward acceptance.

Rachel will share some ways you can support yourself through the cold, the dark, and the isolating - so you can embrace all that this season has to offer. Tune in to begin.

