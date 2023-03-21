Yoga Girl

The Most Beautiful Thing in My Life Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 21st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

There is no better way to step out of a dark place than to contemplate the most beautiful thing in your life right now.

Something so genuine and good that is brings tears to your eyes when you acknowledge it.

For today’s contemplation, you will connect to that feeling so that the next time you find yourself somewhere dark, you can remind yourself of this light. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

