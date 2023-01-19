The Journey Toward Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 19th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It probably wasn’t something peaceful, or easy, or calm.
Our practices are born out of the hard edges in our lives. The painful moments. But for that, we can find gratitude. They brought us somewhere beautiful.
Tune in for today’s contemplation.