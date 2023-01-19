Yoga Girl

The Journey Toward Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 19th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

What brought you to your single most important self-care practice right now?

It probably wasn’t something peaceful, or easy, or calm.

Our practices are born out of the hard edges in our lives. The painful moments. But for that, we can find gratitude. They brought us somewhere beautiful.

Tune in for today’s contemplation.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

