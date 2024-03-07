Yoga Girl

The Energy I Want My Home to Hold Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 7th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When you arrive home after a long day, what energy do you want to step into?

In today’s episode, you will contemplate the feeling that your home holds, and whether it matches your personality. Your space should fill you up, not drain you.

Tune in to assess what you really want and how to make it your reality.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

