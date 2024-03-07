The Energy I Want My Home to Hold Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 7th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will contemplate the feeling that your home holds, and whether it matches your personality. Your space should fill you up, not drain you.
Tune in to assess what you really want and how to make it your reality.