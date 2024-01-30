Yoga Girl

The Dream That Is Most Important In My Life Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 30th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

How much time have you spent actively pursuing your dreams?

Today’s practice offers you the chance to check in and get your priorities straight. Are you dedicating enough time to your goals? Is there something in your life that you need to shake up?

Every dream comes with hard work and dedication, so tune in to refocus.

