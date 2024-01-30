The Dream That Is Most Important In My Life Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 30th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s practice offers you the chance to check in and get your priorities straight. Are you dedicating enough time to your goals? Is there something in your life that you need to shake up?
Every dream comes with hard work and dedication, so tune in to refocus.