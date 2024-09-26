Yoga Girl

The Cause That Is Closest to My Heart Is…
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 26th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Being of Service

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Your heart is probably bleeding for many things in this world. There is so much service needed.

But in today’s episode, you are going to find the cause that is closest to your heart.

What is the injustice that you cannot stand to look at? Where do you feel fired up to make a change? After finding this cause, Rachel will give you a journaling practice to put your vulnerability in check and set some boundaries. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.