About the Episode

Your heart is probably bleeding for many things in this world. There is so much service needed.

But in today’s episode, you are going to find the cause that is closest to your heart.

What is the injustice that you cannot stand to look at? Where do you feel fired up to make a change? After finding this cause, Rachel will give you a journaling practice to put your vulnerability in check and set some boundaries. Tune in to begin.