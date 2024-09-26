The Cause That Is Closest to My Heart Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 26th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Being of Service
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But in today’s episode, you are going to find the cause that is closest to your heart.
What is the injustice that you cannot stand to look at? Where do you feel fired up to make a change? After finding this cause, Rachel will give you a journaling practice to put your vulnerability in check and set some boundaries. Tune in to begin.