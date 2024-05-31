The Art of Doing Nothing
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 31st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Our lives revolve around doing. Even when we are making time for self-care, we are still wrapped up in getting things done.
Today, you will just relax. Let yourself be completely carefree and dwell in the moment. Rachel shares some ideas to begin. Tune in!