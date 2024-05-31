Yoga Girl

The Art of Doing Nothing
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 31st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If your to-do list is overflowing, today’s episode will remind you of the importance of doing nothing.

Our lives revolve around doing. Even when we are making time for self-care, we are still wrapped up in getting things done.

Today, you will just relax. Let yourself be completely carefree and dwell in the moment. Rachel shares some ideas to begin. Tune in!

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.