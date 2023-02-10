Taking the Space You Need to Fill Your Cup
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 10th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 10th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For this week’s self-care practice, you are going to dedicate an hour practice simply to you. To calming your nervous system, settling your body, and finding pure peace and relaxation.
Rachel will guide you through it in today’s episode. Tune in to begin.