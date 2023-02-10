Yoga Girl

Taking the Space You Need to Fill Your Cup
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 10th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you ask your body what it needs and you truly listen - what is the answer you receive?

For this week’s self-care practice, you are going to dedicate an hour practice simply to you. To calming your nervous system, settling your body, and finding pure peace and relaxation.

Rachel will guide you through it in today’s episode. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

