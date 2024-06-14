Taking On a Beginner’s Mindset for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 14th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today it’s time to take that first step and actually do the thing.
Sign up for a class, do research, practice at home. Whatever it is, let yourself be a beginner and take today to just start. Tune in to begin.