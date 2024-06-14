Yoga Girl

Taking On a Beginner’s Mindset for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 14th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We’ve been doing inner work all week, contemplating something new we would love to learn.

Today it’s time to take that first step and actually do the thing.

Sign up for a class, do research, practice at home. Whatever it is, let yourself be a beginner and take today to just start. Tune in to begin.

