About the Episode

What makes you feel powerful?

Is it a really good run? Getting a makeover? Going to a kickboxing class?

For this week’s self-care practice, we are going to do something that makes us feel really, truly powerful. Why? Because that is the place that we can best set boundaries from! When you feel like yourself, you can state your needs from a place of integrity.

This episode will help you do just that. Tune in to begin.