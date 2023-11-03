Yoga Girl

Standing in Your Power for Self-Care
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 3rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What makes you feel powerful?

Is it a really good run? Getting a makeover? Going to a kickboxing class?

For this week’s self-care practice, we are going to do something that makes us feel really, truly powerful. Why? Because that is the place that we can best set boundaries from! When you feel like yourself, you can state your needs from a place of integrity.

This episode will help you do just that. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.