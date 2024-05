About the Episode

We tend to avoid the messy places in our homes - and we do the exact same thing with difficult emotions.

But if we keep everything bottled up, eventually it will all overflow.

In today’s episode, you are going to journal on the junk drawer of your internal world. What is something painful and hard that you prefer not to think about? What is brimming at the surface and ready to overflow?

Grab a pen and paper, then find a safe space to give this issue the air it deserves. Tune in to begin.