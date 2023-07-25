Something New I Want to Learn Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 25th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Learning something new is usually practical and freeing, but it’s also a way to get your creative juices flowing and tap into the present moment.
In today’s episode, you will get clear on your why through two journaling prompts. Tune in to begin.