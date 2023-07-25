Yoga Girl

Something New I Want to Learn Is…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 25th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What is something new you want to learn, and more importantly, why do you want to learn it?

Learning something new is usually practical and freeing, but it’s also a way to get your creative juices flowing and tap into the present moment.

In today’s episode, you will get clear on your why through two journaling prompts. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.