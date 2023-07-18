Yoga Girl

Something My Body Is Asking For Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 18th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

Your body has a need that it is asking of you right now.

Are you willing to listen?

In this episode you will sit down and tune into the body before taking to your journal to answer two journaling prompts. By the end you will know yourself a little better. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

