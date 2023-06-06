About the Episode

What is something you’ve been trying to control lately?

Maybe you have a goal you want to reach, but you’ve gotten to the point where you’re holding on too tight, losing sight of the transformations and learnings that come along with the process.

After all, control is an illusion! In today’s episode, you will consider where you can loosen your grip and let the universe take you where you need to go. There is beauty in the unknown and sometimes we have to embrace it.

Tune in to begin.