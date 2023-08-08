Yoga Girl

Something Creative I Loved To Do When I Was a Kid Was…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We are all creative spirits - and our childhood really shows us that!

What is something creative you naturally loved to do as a child?

We often grow up and grow away from these things, but that doesn’t mean we have to. Maybe it’s time to rekindle your relationship with this creative outlet. Rachel will show you how.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.