About the Episode

We often have big stories about ourselves, our personalities, our likes and our dislikes.

And as we move through the world, we cement these ideas again and again, making them reality.

But what if one of those old storylines is no longer serving you? In today’s journaling practice, we are going to focus on how we have evolved and grown. Rachel shares tips for journaling as well as an example from her own life. There is power in changing the narrative. Tune in to begin.