Something Beautiful That Came My Way Is…
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s journaling practice will show you just how much.
Rachel will share four prompts that allow you to reminisce on this past year, month, week, and finally, day. Notice where your heart brought you and you will find the infinite blessings in your life, from big to small. Tune in to begin.