Something Beautiful That Came My Way Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Your life is filled with so much beauty.

Today’s journaling practice will show you just how much.

Rachel will share four prompts that allow you to reminisce on this past year, month, week, and finally, day. Notice where your heart brought you and you will find the infinite blessings in your life, from big to small. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

