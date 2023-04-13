Sitting in Gratitude for Your Family Constellation
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Maybe yours is made up of your birth family, your chosen family, or your partner’s family.
Maybe some relationships are beautiful, while others are strained. No matter who makes up your family, for today’s episode you will sit in gratitude for your place in the constellation.
The more you sit, the more you may realize that you were always meant to be right here. Tune in to begin.