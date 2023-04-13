Yoga Girl

Sitting in Gratitude for Your Family Constellation
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Every single family constellation is different.

Maybe yours is made up of your birth family, your chosen family, or your partner’s family.

Maybe some relationships are beautiful, while others are strained. No matter who makes up your family, for today’s episode you will sit in gratitude for your place in the constellation.

The more you sit, the more you may realize that you were always meant to be right here. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

