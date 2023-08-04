Yoga Girl

Sharing Your Vulnerabilities Out Loud
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 4th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice is going to take some courage and vulnerability - you are going to sit down with someone you trust for a sharing.

This is a practice where you can authentically tell what’s on your heart so you feel heard and listened to.

Rachel will guide you through the topic and how to share. Then go speak your voice out loud. Sometimes you don’t know how you feel until you say it. Tune in to begin.

