Sharing Your Vulnerabilities Out Loud
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 4th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This is a practice where you can authentically tell what’s on your heart so you feel heard and listened to.
Rachel will guide you through the topic and how to share. Then go speak your voice out loud. Sometimes you don’t know how you feel until you say it. Tune in to begin.