Setting Your Intention for Spring
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 20th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Does it look like spring outside your door yet? If not, it’s on its way!

In today’s episode, we are going to anchor into gratitude for this new season, and use that to set our intention for spring. What excites you about spring? What would you like to create this season?

Find that flicker of joy, and use it for rebirth, renewal, and growth. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

