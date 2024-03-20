Setting Your Intention for Spring
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 20th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 20th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, we are going to anchor into gratitude for this new season, and use that to set our intention for spring. What excites you about spring? What would you like to create this season?
Find that flicker of joy, and use it for rebirth, renewal, and growth. Tune in to begin.