Sending A Love Letter of Gratitude
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 9th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Telling someone just how much they mean to you can change the outlook of their entire day.

For today’s gratitude practice, you are going to send a love note to someone who has supported you, who has always been there for you, and who you are so, so grateful for. Don’t be afraid to get vulnerable and intimate with your feelings.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

