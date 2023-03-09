Sending A Love Letter of Gratitude
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 9th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For today’s gratitude practice, you are going to send a love note to someone who has supported you, who has always been there for you, and who you are so, so grateful for. Don’t be afraid to get vulnerable and intimate with your feelings.
Tune in to begin.