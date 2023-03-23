Yoga Girl

Searching for Gratitude and a Silver Lining
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 23rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The idea of a silver lining can sometimes be frustrating.

There is a delicate balance in allowing the good without bypassing the hard.

In today’s gratitude practice, you are going to turn your attention to something beautiful that came from a challenge you went through. Not to justify it, but to help ease the burden and lift your spirit. Tune in to begin.

