Releasing Your Worries As Self-Care
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But it can be so liberating to get them off your chest and tell someone exactly how you are feeling.
For today’s self-care episode, you are going to do just that. Rachel shares a practice that allows you to dive into your worries without wallowing in them, and speak them out loud in a safe place. Sometimes that’s all it takes to let them go. Tune in to begin.