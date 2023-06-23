Yoga Girl

Releasing Your Worries As Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 23rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

We tend to keep our worries to ourselves.

But it can be so liberating to get them off your chest and tell someone exactly how you are feeling.

For today’s self-care episode, you are going to do just that. Rachel shares a practice that allows you to dive into your worries without wallowing in them, and speak them out loud in a safe place. Sometimes that’s all it takes to let them go. Tune in to begin.

