Proof That The World Is a Good Place
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Everywhere you look - the news, social media, etc - offers examples of how the world is a bad place.
In today’s episode, you will try one of Rachel’s favorite self-care activities. It will help organize a messy mind, make sense of things that feel difficult, and allow you to drop into profound gratitude. Rachel will guide you through the practice and share some of her own examples.
Even though there is darkness, tune in to know there is also so much light.