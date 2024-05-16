Yoga Girl

Proof That The World Is a Good Place
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It can be really easy to get lost in the hopelessness of it all.

Everywhere you look - the news, social media, etc - offers examples of how the world is a bad place.

In today’s episode, you will try one of Rachel’s favorite self-care activities. It will help organize a messy mind, make sense of things that feel difficult, and allow you to drop into profound gratitude. Rachel will guide you through the practice and share some of her own examples.

Even though there is darkness, tune in to know there is also so much light.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

