Prioritizing Joy for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 24th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

What is the most joyful thing you can do for yourself today?

We often think that we have to plan fun things weeks in advance.

Today’s episode will show you how joy is always at your fingertips. Tune in to hear creative ideas you can do today that will bring out the happiness in you.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

