Preparing Your Home Environment for Fall
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In this episode, you are going to take a look through your home, and make the transition needed to let go of summer and fully embrace the fall.
Rachel shares the process she goes through every year, then it’s your turn to align your home to this cozier, quieter season. Tune in to begin.