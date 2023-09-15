Yoga Girl

Preparing Your Home Environment for Fall
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 15th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice may feel more like a chore, but you will thank yourself for it later.

In this episode, you are going to take a look through your home, and make the transition needed to let go of summer and fully embrace the fall.

Rachel shares the process she goes through every year, then it’s your turn to align your home to this cozier, quieter season. Tune in to begin.

