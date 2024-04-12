Yoga Girl

Planting a Seed of Intention
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For today’s self-care practice, you are going to tap into a very powerful ritual for manifestation.

It’s time to plant an actual seed of intention!

Rachel will share everything you need for this practice and exactly how to do it. Contemplate a dream you are longing for right now, infuse that dream into your seed, and as the plant grows - so will your deepest desires.

What better way to tell the universe exactly what you’re longing for? Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.