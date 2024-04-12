Planting a Seed of Intention
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 12th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s time to plant an actual seed of intention!
Rachel will share everything you need for this practice and exactly how to do it. Contemplate a dream you are longing for right now, infuse that dream into your seed, and as the plant grows - so will your deepest desires.
What better way to tell the universe exactly what you’re longing for? Tune in to begin.