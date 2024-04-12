About the Episode

For today’s self-care practice, you are going to tap into a very powerful ritual for manifestation.

It’s time to plant an actual seed of intention!

Rachel will share everything you need for this practice and exactly how to do it. Contemplate a dream you are longing for right now, infuse that dream into your seed, and as the plant grows - so will your deepest desires.

What better way to tell the universe exactly what you’re longing for? Tune in to begin.