Pairing Movement and Rest for Optimal Self-Care
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 21st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 21st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
They may seem opposing, but they work so well hand in hand when it comes to our health. Balance is key! Rachel will share how to do it.
Tune in to begin.