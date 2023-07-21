Yoga Girl

Pairing Movement and Rest for Optimal Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 21st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For today’s self-care practice you are pairing two very important things together: movement and rest.

They may seem opposing, but they work so well hand in hand when it comes to our health. Balance is key! Rachel will share how to do it.

Tune in to begin.

