My Heart Wants Me To Know…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 23rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It may be through a feeling, an emotion, a sense of intuition or inspiration, but in one way or another, it is always speaking.
In today’s episode, you are going to give yourself a few moments of silence to actually listen. Grab your journal, drop into the body and consider, what does your heart want you to know? Stay curious and tune in to begin.