My Heart Wants Me To Know…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 23rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Your heart is always speaking to you.

It may be through a feeling, an emotion, a sense of intuition or inspiration, but in one way or another, it is always speaking.

In today’s episode, you are going to give yourself a few moments of silence to actually listen. Grab your journal, drop into the body and consider, what does your heart want you to know? Stay curious and tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

