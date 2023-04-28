Yoga Girl

Mixing Movement, Music and Your Journal
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 28th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Welcome to our final practice of this week!

Today you are going to move your body. Rachel shares a practice that you can do outside, with some music, and your journal. It will set you on the right course for the weekend.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

