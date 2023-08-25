Meeting Your Own Needs By Setting Boundaries
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 25th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
But that’s not easy to do. Today’s episode brings this notion into practice!
You are going to determine a need that someone in your life can meet - and then go tell them what you need. It could be anything, but Rachel provides some beautiful examples. Tune in to begin.