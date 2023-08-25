Yoga Girl

Meeting Your Own Needs By Setting Boundaries
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 25th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Sometimes letting yourself shine means setting boundaries with those around you.

But that’s not easy to do. Today’s episode brings this notion into practice!

You are going to determine a need that someone in your life can meet - and then go tell them what you need. It could be anything, but Rachel provides some beautiful examples. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.