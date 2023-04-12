Yoga Girl

Meditating with the Four Count Breath
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 12th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Let’s take some time today to connect with the body and dive into the present.

The best way to do that is with the breath!

Rachel will guide you through the four count breath in this meditation. Use the count as an anchor for your mind and find balance in your inhales and exhales. You’ll finish feeling rejuvenated and calm.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

