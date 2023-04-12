Meditating with the Four Count Breath
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 12th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The best way to do that is with the breath!
Rachel will guide you through the four count breath in this meditation. Use the count as an anchor for your mind and find balance in your inhales and exhales. You’ll finish feeling rejuvenated and calm.
Tune in to begin.