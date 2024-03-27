Making Your Way Through the Mess
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 27th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will consider an area of your life where everything is clean, calm, and collected. Step into the energy of this space and notice the peace that comes with it. It will inspire you to go deeper with your spring cleaning.
There is a path forward. Tune in to begin.