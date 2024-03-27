Yoga Girl

Making Your Way Through the Mess
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 27th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Have you noticed that messy things first get even messier in the process of organization?

In today’s episode, you will consider an area of your life where everything is clean, calm, and collected. Step into the energy of this space and notice the peace that comes with it. It will inspire you to go deeper with your spring cleaning.

There is a path forward. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

