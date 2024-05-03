Making a Commitment to Yourself
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 3rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s practice, you are going to take a moment, sit down, breathe deeply, and anchor into a commitment to yourself.
Is there something you want to add to your day? Is there something you want to remove from your day? Rachel will provide an example from her own life, and then it’s your turn.
Take this promise seriously and big things will happen. Tune in to begin.