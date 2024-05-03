Yoga Girl

Making a Commitment to Yourself
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 3rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

It’s time to make a change in your life.

In today’s practice, you are going to take a moment, sit down, breathe deeply, and anchor into a commitment to yourself.

Is there something you want to add to your day? Is there something you want to remove from your day? Rachel will provide an example from her own life, and then it’s your turn.

Take this promise seriously and big things will happen. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

