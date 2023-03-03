Loving Connection as Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 3rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For this week’s self-care practice, you are going to have present, grounded contact with a partner, a friend, or even a pet. Rachel will guide you through the process of a conscious hug.
Tune in to begin.