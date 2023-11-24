About the Episode

It’s time to be of service!

But as you begin this self-care practice today, ask yourself how you can level up your activism.

How can you take it one step further than you normally do? Can you go out of your way to have deeper conversations? Can you spend a little bit more time researching? And can you keep your heart open every step of the way?

Tune in for a very important practice that will remind you that you can always make a difference.