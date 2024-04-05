Leaning on Your Resources for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 5th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In this episode you will come to a resource that you are feeling particularly drawn to. What would feel good today? Whether it takes five minutes or five hours, find something that your higher self is calling for and then get to it.
Tune in to begin.