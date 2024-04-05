Yoga Girl

Leaning on Your Resources for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 5th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

After making your list of resources in yesterday’s practice - now it’s time to lean on them!

In this episode you will come to a resource that you are feeling particularly drawn to. What would feel good today? Whether it takes five minutes or five hours, find something that your higher self is calling for and then get to it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

