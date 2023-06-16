Kindness as a Self-Care Practice
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 16th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Being of Service
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Being kind to others requires us to be intimate and vulnerable - and we get something out of that too.
For today’s episode, you are going to do a random act of kindness. It will show everyone involved that the world is a beautiful place. Tune in to begin.