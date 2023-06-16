Yoga Girl

Kindness as a Self-Care Practice
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 16th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Being of Service

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It may not seem like it, but service is self-care!

Being kind to others requires us to be intimate and vulnerable - and we get something out of that too.

For today’s episode, you are going to do a random act of kindness. It will show everyone involved that the world is a beautiful place. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

